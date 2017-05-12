Dawn Patrol: Portillo's hopes to offer delivery

Portillo's hopes to offer delivery via mobile app at all locations

The Oak Brook-based Portillo's restaurant chain is testing delivery from a Chicago location and in two other markets nationally with the hope of rolling out delivery from all its stores, including in the Chicago suburbs. Full story.

Victim of hit-and-run identified as Lake Bluff man

A Lake Bluff man has been identified as the person found on the side of the road in Wadsworth after a suspected hit-and-run, the Lake County coroner's office said yesterday. An autopsy determined Igor Avilov, 54, died of multiple traumatic injuries, coroner's officials said. Full story.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Wheeling High School juniors Chloe Cordle, front, and India Patel are among the 110 District 214 students signing letters of intent to become teachers as part of an Educator Prep event held Thursday at Forest View Education Center in Arlington Heights.

More than 100 Northwest Suburban High School District 214 students signed letters of intent to become teachers and be part of a program to help them achieve that goal Thursday during a ceremony at the Forest View Education Center. Full story.

Palatine District 15 to give students laptops next year

For the first time, every sixth- through eighth-grade student in Palatine Township School District 15 will be given a laptop next school year to aid in their education. With the $1 million plan, District 15 is now aligned with neighboring school districts that offer laptops, such as Wheeling Township Elementary District 21, Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 and Arlington Heights Elementary District 25. Full story.

Howland running again in 6th Congressional District

Amanda Howland officially launched another campaign yesterday to try to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam in the 6th Congressional District. The Lake Zurich resident, who lost to Roskam in the 2016 general election, joins a number of Democrats vying to be the party's nominee in 2018. Full story.

Aurora man convicted of molestation

An Aurora man was convicted yesterday of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl he used to live with, the Kane County state's attorney's office said. Orane R. Foster, 24, of the 1300 block of Andover Drive, was found guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Authorities say he assaulted the victim between June and August 2015. Full story.

- Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer Markers show where a bike lane and gravel shoulder would be placed for a proposed improvement of Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township.

Some residents along Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township are questioning a proposal to rebuild the scenic stretch and add bike lanes. Yellow ribbons have appeared around some trees that presumably would be endangered by the projects, and questions concerning drainage and other aspects have surfaced. Full story.

Weather

Partly cloudy and 47 degrees this morning. Highs in the low 60s, with lows in the upper 40s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report this morning. Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park Road to one lane in each direction between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road. Full story.

Melky Cabrera is greeted by Omar Narvaez after hitting a three-run home run against the Twins during last night's 7-6 loss at home. - Associated Press

In last night's game against the Twins, the Sox fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. The offense started chipping away late but ultimately fell 7-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's report here.