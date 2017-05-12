Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/12/2017 5:04 PM

Big dinosaur exhibit opens Monday at Gail Borden library

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Ted Sitting Crow Garner peers over the lift Thursday as workers install the tail of Jobaria, a centerpiece of the upcoming dinosaur exhibit at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Sitting Crow Garner, a sculptor from Chicago, has installed similar exhibits the past 20 years and it's the 10th time he has set up Jobaria.

    Ted Sitting Crow Garner peers over the lift Thursday as workers install the tail of Jobaria, a centerpiece of the upcoming dinosaur exhibit at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin. Sitting Crow Garner, a sculptor from Chicago, has installed similar exhibits the past 20 years and it's the 10th time he has set up Jobaria.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • It takes an entire dinosaur crew to install the 33-foot Jobaria Thursday at the Gail Borden library.

    It takes an entire dinosaur crew to install the 33-foot Jobaria Thursday at the Gail Borden library.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

The big dinosaurs are back at Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

That includes Jobaria among the highlights of the popular exhibit which returns with old favorites and new displays, including a specimen that's been likened to Darth Vader.

Nigersaurus, a 110-million-year-old, 40-foot-long plant-eater with a straight, square jaw, will be on display when "Dinosaur Giants: An Exhibit from the Sereno Fossil Lab" opens at noon Monday and running through Sept. 24 at the library, 270 N. Grove Ave.

"It has one of the most bizarre skulls you'll ever see," said paleontologist Paul Sereno, who discovered it in the Sahara Desert in North Africa.

"It's a crazy animal. When I saw that all the teeth are side to side, not front to back, I thought, 'This can't belong to the dino. It must belong to some weird animal.' Finally it clicked and came together when all the bones were freed of the rock."

Jobaria is 135 million years old and 33 feet tall -- also discovered by Sereno -- and was the centerpiece of the original Elgin exhibit in 2005, seen by an estimated 300,000 people.

"Dinosaurs are wonderful for children. They are just so amazed by dinosaurs," said Libby Hoeft, board president for the Gail Borden Public Library District Foundation. "The dinosaur skeleton going all the way to the ceiling in the central area of the library, it gives schoolchildren an idea of how huge these were."

Sereno also collaborated with the library to bring in the "SuperCroc" exhibit in 2013.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account