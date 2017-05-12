Baby dies two weeks after being injured in Bensenville crash

hello

A baby injured in a crash two weeks ago in Bensenville has died, authorities said Friday.

Jaydan Lopez, a 6-month-old boy from Bensenville, was pronounced dead shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.

Jaydan and four other children were riding in a Ford Escape on April 28 when the 21-year-old driver made a left turn from a parking lot onto the 200 block of West Grand Avenue, Bensenville police said.

The SUV collided with a Ford F-250 pickup truck, which then struck a Toyota Camry, police said.

Jaydan was taken to Lutheran General, police said. The driver and other children were taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.

The pickup truck driver also was hospitalized in Elmhurst. The driver of the Toyota Camry declined treatment, police said.

Bensenville officials declined to release more information because the crash remains under investigation.

The Cook County medical examiner's office was schedule to perform an autopsy Friday, officials said.