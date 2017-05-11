Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/11/2017 11:29 AM

Woman escapes injuries as truck grazes house near Addison

Justin Kmitch
 
 

Connie Palade has lived roughly 150 feet off busy Army Trail Road near Addison for about 50 years without any problems.

That all changed around 9:45 a.m. Thursday when an 18-wheeler struck a parked pickup truck along Army Trail and sent the unoccupied vehicle against the side of her house.

Palade, who lives on Linda Lane, said the damage to her home is "not severe" and she's thankful no one was injured.

She said she was having a rather uneventful morning when she and her husband heard a loud boom.

"We thought something fell off a cabinet or something," she said. "We were going to check that out when we heard a second boom and realized something else was going on."

They went outside and saw the heavily-damaged pickup pushed against the downspout on the side of their house.

Palade said officials told her the pickup was parked on Army Trail when the larger truck struck it at high speed.

"Who parks on Army Trail Road?" she asked. "That's nuts. That's a really busy road."

DuPage County Sheriff's officials, who she said were investigating the crash, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

