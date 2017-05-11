Rockland Road plan draws opposition in Libertyville Twp.

Some residents along Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township are questioning a proposal to rebuild the scenic stretch and add bike lanes.

Yellow ribbons have appeared around some trees that presumably would be endangered by the projects and questions concerning drainage and other aspects have surfaced.

"There's a lot of people who may think it's a good idea but the way the information was presented back in November, people didn't realize the scope and what will be done with this road," said Laura Jensen, who lives in the area.

Others have questioned the need for such a project on a road that carries about 5,900 vehicles a day and has few accidents.

Final details haven't been determined and the reliability of any markings other than those placed by the township highway department can't be guaranteed, Highway Commissioner Marty Neal said.

According to information presented at public meeting, the preferred option for the project would result in the removal of 70 trees. However, Neal said the estimate likely is high and will be refined. Many of the marked trees are on private property, he added.

"We've told them we are not going to infringe on anybody's property," he said.

Misinformation regarding other aspects of the project has been circulating, Neal contends. He has scheduled a special meeting for May 23 at the township office in Libertyville to hear comments and answer questions.

Of three possibilities considered, the preferred alternative is to rebuild the road from the bridge east just under a mile to St. Mary's Road. The paved shoulder on each side would be widened to four feet to improve pedestrian and bicycle access to the Des Plaines River Trail.

"There are quite a few people in favor of it," Neal said. "It's only in the last couple of months a handful of residents have been very vocal. I'm just trying to be transparent."

Neal said the project originated after he was contacted by Libertyville, which has jurisdiction west of the bridge and plans to rebuild its portion of Rockland Road to Milwaukee Avenue.

"It only makes sense. That road is at the end of it's useful life," Neal said of the township section. "It needs to be reconstructed."

Three alternatives were presented by the township at an initial public meeting last November. The preferred option for the township section was presented in March in a joint meeting with village officials. The preliminary cost estimate is $2.66 million.

A key to the plans are that federal funds would pay for 80 percent of construction, expected to begin in 2019, and related work.

"The village of Libertyville is ready to go," Neal said. "We want to do it simultaneously (so) there will be savings in economies of scale."

Jensen said she has gone door to door gathering signatures and making sure people are aware of the upcoming meeting.