Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 5/11/2017 6:20 PM

Rockland Road plan draws opposition in Libertyville Twp.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Markers show where a bike lane and gravel shoulder would be placed for a proposed improvement of Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township.

      Markers show where a bike lane and gravel shoulder would be placed for a proposed improvement of Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township.
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

  • Some residents have placed yellow ribbons on trees along Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River presumably to show they would be endangered if a road project moves forward. Libertyville Township highway officials say no trees on private property will be removed.

      Some residents have placed yellow ribbons on trees along Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River presumably to show they would be endangered if a road project moves forward. Libertyville Township highway officials say no trees on private property will be removed.
    Mick Zawislak | Staff Photographer

 
Mick Zawislak
 
 

Some residents along Rockland Road east of the Des Plaines River in Libertyville Township are questioning a proposal to rebuild the scenic stretch and add bike lanes.

Yellow ribbons have appeared around some trees that presumably would be endangered by the projects and questions concerning drainage and other aspects have surfaced.

"There's a lot of people who may think it's a good idea but the way the information was presented back in November, people didn't realize the scope and what will be done with this road," said Laura Jensen, who lives in the area.

Others have questioned the need for such a project on a road that carries about 5,900 vehicles a day and has few accidents.

Final details haven't been determined and the reliability of any markings other than those placed by the township highway department can't be guaranteed, Highway Commissioner Marty Neal said.

According to information presented at public meeting, the preferred option for the project would result in the removal of 70 trees. However, Neal said the estimate likely is high and will be refined. Many of the marked trees are on private property, he added.

"We've told them we are not going to infringe on anybody's property," he said.

Misinformation regarding other aspects of the project has been circulating, Neal contends. He has scheduled a special meeting for May 23 at the township office in Libertyville to hear comments and answer questions.

Of three possibilities considered, the preferred alternative is to rebuild the road from the bridge east just under a mile to St. Mary's Road. The paved shoulder on each side would be widened to four feet to improve pedestrian and bicycle access to the Des Plaines River Trail.

"There are quite a few people in favor of it," Neal said. "It's only in the last couple of months a handful of residents have been very vocal. I'm just trying to be transparent."

Neal said the project originated after he was contacted by Libertyville, which has jurisdiction west of the bridge and plans to rebuild its portion of Rockland Road to Milwaukee Avenue.

"It only makes sense. That road is at the end of it's useful life," Neal said of the township section. "It needs to be reconstructed."

Three alternatives were presented by the township at an initial public meeting last November. The preferred option for the township section was presented in March in a joint meeting with village officials. The preliminary cost estimate is $2.66 million.

A key to the plans are that federal funds would pay for 80 percent of construction, expected to begin in 2019, and related work.

"The village of Libertyville is ready to go," Neal said. "We want to do it simultaneously (so) there will be savings in economies of scale."

Jensen said she has gone door to door gathering signatures and making sure people are aware of the upcoming meeting.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account