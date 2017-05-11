Report: Glenbrook North student expelled for hacking sues district

A 15-year-old Glenbrook North High School sophomore is suing the district's school board after being expelled for attempting to hack into the school's grading system, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The teen -- who is only named by his initials in the lawsuit -- claims the district abused its power by imposing an "unreasonable" and "oppressive" punishment.

An adult relative filed the lawsuit on behalf of the student after high school officials expelled him for the remainder of the school year and all of next school year for his role in a grade-changing scheme. The student who is suing said he only had a marginal role in the grade changing plot.