Fire Safety Expo in Gurnee on Saturday

The Gurnee Fire Department will take part in its 20th annual Fire Safety Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Parking Lot E (near Value City Furniture) at Gurnee Mills.

The free event, presented by the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association, combined fire safety education with family fun.

Among the activities are a kids challenge, rides on fire trucks, a police K-9 demonstration, a Seat Belt Convincer Rollover Simulator, and chances to slide down a fire pole. There also will be food, a kids safety identification booth and special "Passport to Safety" for kids under 10 years old.