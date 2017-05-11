Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/11/2017 9:53 PM

Fire Safety Expo in Gurnee on Saturday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Gurnee Fire Department will take part in its 20th annual Fire Safety Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Parking Lot E (near Value City Furniture) at Gurnee Mills.

The free event, presented by the Lake County Fire Chiefs Association, combined fire safety education with family fun.

Among the activities are a kids challenge, rides on fire trucks, a police K-9 demonstration, a Seat Belt Convincer Rollover Simulator, and chances to slide down a fire pole. There also will be food, a kids safety identification booth and special "Passport to Safety" for kids under 10 years old.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account