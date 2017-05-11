Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 5/11/2017 8:20 AM

Aurora police find stash of drugs during search

Chacour Koop
 
 

Aurora police officers found cocaine, marijuana, cannabis wax, a gun and more than 1,200 prescription pills while conducting a search warrant last week, according to a Wednesday news release.

Officers and the K-9 unit searched a home in the 900 block of Fenton Street about 7:15 p.m. May 5, police said.

Miles Garcia, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Lewis Garcia, 55, was charged with resisting the police because he's accused of trying to keep officers from entering the home, police said.

A police officer sustained minor injuries while trying to enter the residence. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators reported finding 19 grams of cocaine, 362 grams of marijuana, about 55 grams of cannabis wax, more than 1,200 Xanax pills, a .380 handgun and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the men, who lived in the home, could face additional charges.

The police department did not immediately respond to a message of whether the men are related.

