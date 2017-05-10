Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/10/2017 4:02 PM

Pedestrian killed in Lake County hit-and-run crash

Daily Herald report

Lake County authorities are investigating a suspected hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead Tuesday night along U.S. Route 41 in Wadsworth.

The victim, identified as a 54-year-old man from the Lake Bluff area, was found about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound shoulder of Route 41 at Hanssen Road by Lake County sheriff's deputies. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary autopsy results show he died of traumatic injuries, pending toxicology reports.

An investigation shows the man likely was walking on the shoulder of southbound Route 41 when he was struck by a southbound vehicle, sheriff's police said.

Based on evidence recovered at the scene, crash investigators believe he was hit by a 2004-2008 silver Ford F-150 pickup truck, authorities said. The truck likely has damage to its front bumper and front passenger's-side headlight assembly.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Lake County sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.

The sheriff's office also is asking all area body/repair shops to report any suspicious damage or damage consistent with the crash.

