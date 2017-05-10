Mount Prospect man, 41, killed in Des Plaines crash

hello

A Mount Prospect man died Tuesday morning after a crash near All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, police said Wednesday.

Belal Tebakhi, 41, was driving his Mercedes S430 south on River Road about 9:30 a.m., when he crashed into a Jeep attempting to turn into the cemetery in the 500 block of North River Road, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Delight Lebel, 77, and Tebakhi were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Tebakhi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lebel, of Rosemont, remains in the hospital, where she's being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Investigators determined Tebakhi was not wearing his seat belt, police said.

Lebel was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left, police said. Her first court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Cook County courthouse in Skokie.