Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/10/2017 10:22 AM

Mount Prospect man, 41, killed in Des Plaines crash

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A Mount Prospect man died Tuesday morning after a crash near All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, police said Wednesday.

Belal Tebakhi, 41, was driving his Mercedes S430 south on River Road about 9:30 a.m., when he crashed into a Jeep attempting to turn into the cemetery in the 500 block of North River Road, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, Delight Lebel, 77, and Tebakhi were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Tebakhi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lebel, of Rosemont, remains in the hospital, where she's being treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Investigators determined Tebakhi was not wearing his seat belt, police said.

Lebel was issued a citation for failure to yield turning left, police said. Her first court date is set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, at the Cook County courthouse in Skokie.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account