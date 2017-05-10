Kim concedes Mundelein mayoral race

Mundelein mayoral candidate Holly Kim has conceded. She lost to Steve Lentz by five votes and won't request a formal recount.

More than a month after Mundelein Mayor Steve Lentz narrowly won re-election, challenger Holly Kim finally has conceded.

Kim, a now-former village trustee who lost the mayor's race to Lentz by five votes, made her concessions in a live Facebook video Wednesday night.

Kim requested a discovery recount with the Lake County clerk's office to see if there was cause to ask a judge for a full recount, a new election or to change the results. In her video, Kim said there is no evidence the election result would change.

"I've reviewed all the data from the exploratory recount very thoroughly, and it resulted in the same outcome," she said.

Kim went on to thank her campaign volunteers and spoke proudly of the new ideas and concepts her campaign offered. She also urged people to get involved in local government.

Lentz, who recited the oath of office Monday to begin his second term as mayor, said he's glad the contest is over.

"(I) would like to thank all the Mundelein voters who generated such a good turn-out for an April election," Lentz said. "Working with our trustees, I will endeavor to include everyone in moving Mundelein forward."

Lentz said he learned about Kim's concession video from a trustee. He said he has not personally heard from Kim.

Lentz, Kim and local business owner Ray Ladewig ran for mayor. Ladewig finished far behind Lentz and Kim.

Lentz initially was ahead of Kim by 13 votes on Election Day, but his lead narrowed after provisional and late-arriving-by-mail ballots were counted.

In her video, Kim congratulated Lentz for "a very spirited race," one that had Mundelein "on the edge of its seat the whole entire time."

She also thanked Ladewig for running a positive campaign.