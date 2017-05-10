District 200 wants resident feedback on failed referendum, facilities

On April 4, Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 residents stated they did not support the facility plan put forth by the school board. Our facility needs remain, and we are committed to creating a plan that is in the best interest of children and our community.

Our new school board was officially seated on Tuesday, May 2. The community elected Ginna Ericksen and Rob Hanlon and re-elected Brad Paulsen and Jim Mathieson to serve with Chris Crabtree, Jim Gambaiani and Jim Vroman. We thank Joann Coghill for her 12 years of service and Barbara Intihar for her 16 years of service on our board.

Over the next month, the board and staff will address several immediate priorities to move forward in our facility planning efforts. Our priorities include:

• Conducting a community survey as part of a listening tour;

• Updating official enrollment projections and our capacity analysis;

• Developing a process to prioritize projects in the current facilities plan; and

• Reviewing cost containment options for next school year and considering an increase in student fees -- both in order to allocate more revenue for capital renewal projects.

We have opened a survey to gather feedback on the April 4 facilities referendum. The responses received from this anonymous survey will make an important contribution as we identify the next steps to address our facility needs.

To allow us to gather the most comprehensive feedback from a broad representation of our community, I ask that you:

• Take the survey at goo.gl/forms/gJuACd6N3Afu0lfG3 or find a link on our website, cusd200.org;

• Encourage your friends, neighbors and contacts to take the survey; and

• Share the survey link on social media.

The survey will be open through Friday, May 19. Community members who do not have access to the online survey are asked to call the district office at (630) 682-2469 and a paper copy will be made available. I thank you for your time and feedback.

• Jeff Schuler is superintendent of Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200. His column appears monthly in Neighbor during the school year.