Dawn Patrol: Schaumburg man wins Fittest Loser competition

Marine Corps veteran Tony Wiszowaty won the Daily Herald Fittest Loser Challenge Tuesday night, having shed 55 pounds in 12 weeks. It was one of the closest competitions in the contest's nine-year history. Full story.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. - Associated Press/May 3

Illinois' U.S. senators on Tuesday renewed their call for an independent investigation into possible ties between President Donald Trump's administration and Russia after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Full story

Wheaton man charged with hate crime, vandalizing, burglarizing churches

A 36-year-old man is charged with committing a hate crime after vandalizing and burglarizing two Wheaton churches Monday, officials say. Full story

Police await FBI lab results in Hinsdale murder

Police continue to investigate the murder of a Hinsdale woman as they await for FBI lab results, Hinsdale officials announced Tuesday. Andrea Urban's body was found Thursday in her home. Authorities said she died from injuries consistent with multiple blunt force trauma. Full story.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Junior Gabirel Soto-Miranda, right, touts his company, Performance Extremity, during Round Lake High School's Incubator Pitch Night in the school's auditorium Tuesday.

Teams of Round Lake High School students competed for seed money Tuesday to help launch business proposals they created this year in a new course that aims to boost entrepreneurship. Full story.

Reward offered in Schaumburg woman's disappearance

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Sheila Khalili, a Schaumburg woman who is missing, ABC 7 reported. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 48 degrees this morning. Highs in the low 60s today with a chance of showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows tonight around 50. Full story.

Traffic

Mostly wide open on area roads early this morning. Railroad crossing work has closed Route 25 in both directions between Banbury Road and Bond Drive in Batavia until Monday. Traffic detoured via Route 31. Full traffic.

Chicago fans hold up victory flags after the Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-1 during the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Denver. - Associated Press

John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split. In the first game, the Rockies cruised past Jake Arrieta for a 10-4 win. Full story.

White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey, left, heads to the dugout after being taken out of Tuesday's game during the fifth inning. The Sox lost to Minnesota 7-2 at home. - Associated Press

The White Sox (15-16) fell to the Twins 7-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, their fourth straight loss. But all things considered, GM Rick Hahn is content. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's report here.