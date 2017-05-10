Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/10/2017 5:41 AM

Dawn Patrol: Schaumburg man wins Fittest Loser competition

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Schaumburg resident Tony Wiszowaty won this year Daily Herald's Fittest Loser competition. Here, his trainer, Michelle Jenninga of Push Fitness, stands beside him during Tuesday's awards ceremony at Chandler's Banquets in Schaumburg.

      Schaumburg resident Tony Wiszowaty won this year Daily Herald's Fittest Loser competition. Here, his trainer, Michelle Jenninga of Push Fitness, stands beside him during Tuesday's awards ceremony at Chandler's Banquets in Schaumburg.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • play this video Tony Wiszowaty, Fittest Loser

    Video: Tony Wiszowaty, Fittest Loser

 
Daily Herald report

Schaumburg man wins Fittest Loser

Marine Corps veteran Tony Wiszowaty won the Daily Herald Fittest Loser Challenge Tuesday night, having shed 55 pounds in 12 weeks. It was one of the closest competitions in the contest's nine-year history. Full story.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.
President Donald Trump abruptly fired FBI director James Comey on Tuesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling. - Associated Press/May 3
Senators, suburban Democrats question Comey firing

Illinois' U.S. senators on Tuesday renewed their call for an independent investigation into possible ties between President Donald Trump's administration and Russia after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Full story

Wheaton man charged with hate crime, vandalizing, burglarizing churches

A 36-year-old man is charged with committing a hate crime after vandalizing and burglarizing two Wheaton churches Monday, officials say. Full story

Police await FBI lab results in Hinsdale murder

Police continue to investigate the murder of a Hinsdale woman as they await for FBI lab results, Hinsdale officials announced Tuesday. Andrea Urban's body was found Thursday in her home. Authorities said she died from injuries consistent with multiple blunt force trauma. Full story.

Junior Gabirel Soto-Miranda, right, touts his company, Performance Extremity, during Round Lake High School's Incubator Pitch Night in the school's auditorium Tuesday.
  Junior Gabirel Soto-Miranda, right, touts his company, Performance Extremity, during Round Lake High School's Incubator Pitch Night in the school's auditorium Tuesday. - Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Round Lake business students make their pitches

Teams of Round Lake High School students competed for seed money Tuesday to help launch business proposals they created this year in a new course that aims to boost entrepreneurship. Full story.

Reward offered in Schaumburg woman's disappearance

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the safe return of Sheila Khalili, a Schaumburg woman who is missing, ABC 7 reported. Full story.

Weather

Mostly cloudy and 48 degrees this morning. Highs in the low 60s today with a chance of showers in the afternoon and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows tonight around 50. Full story.

Traffic

Mostly wide open on area roads early this morning. Railroad crossing work has closed Route 25 in both directions between Banbury Road and Bond Drive in Batavia until Monday. Traffic detoured via Route 31. Full traffic.

Chicago fans hold up victory flags after the Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-1 during the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Denver.
Chicago fans hold up victory flags after the Cubs defeated the Colorado Rockies 8-1 during the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday in Denver. - Associated Press
Cubs split doubleheader with Rockies

John Lackey struck out 10 over seven scoreless innings and added an RBI single, helping the Chicago Cubs stop a four-game skid by beating the Colorado Rockies 8-1 on Tuesday for a day-night doubleheader split. In the first game, the Rockies cruised past Jake Arrieta for a 10-4 win. Full story.

White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey, left, heads to the dugout after being taken out of Tuesday's game during the fifth inning. The Sox lost to Minnesota 7-2 at home.
White Sox starting pitcher Mike Pelfrey, left, heads to the dugout after being taken out of Tuesday's game during the fifth inning. The Sox lost to Minnesota 7-2 at home. - Associated Press
White Sox drop 4th straight

The White Sox (15-16) fell to the Twins 7-2 at Guaranteed Rate Field, their fourth straight loss. But all things considered, GM Rick Hahn is content. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's report here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account