Report: Man charged with threatening Wheaton officers, Naperville school

A Massachusetts man is facing charges he threatened to "terrorize" St. Raphael Catholic School in Naperville and threatening harm to Chicago Archbishop Blase Joseph Cupich, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Naperville police and DuPage County court records show William H. MacKinnon, 48, also faces charges for threatening a Wheaton police officer and the Wheaton Fire chief, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

MacKinnon is being held in DuPage County jail on charges of making a false report of a threat to a school building, and three counts of threatening a public official.

The Chicago Tribune reported a principal at St. Raphael School received a four minute long voicemail on Feb. 7 where the caller threatened to terrorize the school, its staff, and the Archbishop.

MacKinnon was also charged with leaving threatening telephone messages for Wheaton Fire Chief William R. Schultz and a Wheaton police officer on Sept. 1

MacKinnon appeared in court Monday. He remains held in jail on more than $130,000 bond, the Chicago Tribune reports.