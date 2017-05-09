Dawn Patrol: Cubs trade Szczur

hello

The Cubs dealt Matt Szczur to the Padres on Monday. Associated Press/May 4

Cubs trade Szczur, place Heyward on DL

The Cubs on Monday traded outfielder Matt Szczur to the San Diego Padres for minor league right-handed pitcher Justin Hancock. Hancock, 26, is 24-29 with a 3.91 ERA (209 ER/481.2 IP) in 116 career minor league appearances, including 90 as a starter, in seven minor league seasons in the Padres organization. Full story.

Coors Field grounds crew pull the tarp back on the field before the ultimately postponed game between the Rockies and the Cubs Monday night in Denver. - Associated Press

The game between the Chicago Cubs and Colorado Rockies on Monday night was postponed because of rain. It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on today, with the first game at 1:10 p.m and the second at 7:40 p.m. The game was delayed for about 75 minutes before being called. Full story.

Arlington Heights truck driver charged with DUI in Indiana crash

An Arlington Heights truck driver has been charged with DUI after crashing his semitrailer carrying 20,000 pounds of powdered milk in Indiana on Monday morning, ABC 7 reported. Full story.

Aurora man killed in collision

An Aurora man died after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Kendall County, Illinois State Police said. The crash happened at 8:50 a.m. on Route 71 north of Hughes Road. Full story.

Where you can find lawmakers during the congressional recess

With no scheduled session in the week following the U.S. House vote to repeal and replace portions of the Affordable Care Act, suburban members of Congress are home in their districts. Here's a rundown of public events. Full story.

Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino said he's making a list of food banks and other charities to donate some of the photo32,700 he won from two Illinois Lottery tickets. - Courtesy of Illinois Lottery

Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino was packing up his desk at village hall when he felt thirsty and walked over to the 7-Eleven across the street. Saverino got something to drink and bought an Illinois Lottery Extravaganza! instant ticket. He scratched off -- and won -- $10,000. Full story.

Moncada looks ready, but White Sox won't rush him

In Monday night's 5-3 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field, Yoan Moncada went 1-for-5. Earlier in the day, the Chicago White Sox's top prospect was named International League batter of the week after going 11-for-22 (. 500) with 2 home runs, 4 RBI and 8 runs scored while raising his overall average to .352. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.