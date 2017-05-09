Bail $4 million for Addison man charged in double homicide

A 20-year-old Addison man is being held on $4 million bond in connection with the shooting deaths of two men over the weekend. Courtesy of Addison Police Department

Bail was set at $4 million Tuesday afternoon for a 20-year-old Addison man suspected of Saturday's "targeted" shooting deaths of two men in Addison and the attempted murder of a third man.

Jorge Vargas, 20, of Addison, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Alberto Rios, 20, of Villa Park and Kevin Bustos, 17, of Cortland were driving near the intersection of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday when Vargas is accused of opening fire on their car, which then crashed into a tree.

Bustos died of a gunshot wound to the torso at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was taken after the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Rios, of Villa Park, also was taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.