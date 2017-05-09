Breaking News Bar
 
Aurora police chase leads to charges, recovery of guns

A high-speed police chase Sunday night in Aurora led to charges against a 34-year-old man and the recovery of two guns.

Aurora police went to a gas station in the 400 block of South Lincolnway Street to help North Aurora officers who were investigating an assault about 11:30 p.m., according to a news release. A suspect in the assault had left the scene in a 2015 Ford Expedition.

A minute later, another Aurora officer spotted the vehicle speeding near the intersection of Indian Trail and Aurora Avenue. The officer chased the vehicle north on Mitchell Road at speeds of about 75 mph, before the driver of the Expedition crashed into a guardrail south of Konen, police said.

Officers arrested Fernando Morales, 34, of the 1900 block of Heather Drive, Aurora.

Morales was charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding, driving with a revoked license and speeding. Morales was also wanted in Kendall County on a warrant for driving with a revoked license, police said.

Officers also reported finding two handguns in the vehicle.

A 37-year-old woman in the vehicle was released without charges.

Morales was treated and released from an Aurora hospital for minor injuries sustained in the crash. His passenger refused medical treatment, police said.

