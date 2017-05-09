Alderman stands by remarks that provoked gang threat

Southwest Side Alderman Raymond Lopez said Tuesday he has no regrets about a remark that prompted a notorious Chicago street gang to make threats against him so credible that police were posted at his home and office with a bodyguard following him to public places.

Over the past week, Lopez has angrily voiced his opposition to the gangs suspected of several high-profile shootings in his ward, including last week's incident that left two officers wounded and another in which 11 people were shot -- three fatally -- on Sunday.

Hours after Sunday's shooting in Brighton Park, the rookie alderman told reporters he was "thankful today that no innocent lives were lost" -- a slap in the face of the gang whose members were killed.

After Lopez made the remark, a threat attributed to the gang prompted Chicago Police to provide him security.

