Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
posted: 5/9/2017 2:19 PM

Alderman stands by remarks that provoked gang threat

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Southwest Side Alderman Raymond Lopez said Tuesday he has no regrets about a remark that prompted a notorious Chicago street gang to make threats against him so credible that police were posted at his home and office with a bodyguard following him to public places.

Over the past week, Lopez has angrily voiced his opposition to the gangs suspected of several high-profile shootings in his ward, including last week's incident that left two officers wounded and another in which 11 people were shot -- three fatally -- on Sunday.

Hours after Sunday's shooting in Brighton Park, the rookie alderman told reporters he was "thankful today that no innocent lives were lost" -- a slap in the face of the gang whose members were killed.

After Lopez made the remark, a threat attributed to the gang prompted Chicago Police to provide him security.

For the full story, click here.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account