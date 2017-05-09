Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
Addison man charged in Saturday double homicide

  • Jorge Vargas

Justin Kmitch
 
 

A suspect is in custody in DuPage County jail in connection with Saturday's "targeted" shooting death of two men in Addison.

Jorge Vargas, 20, of Addison, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Alberto Rios, 20, of Villa Park, and Kevin Bustos, 17, of Cortland, were driving near the intersection of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive around 1 p.m. Saturday when Vargas is accused of opening fire on their car, which then crashed into a tree.

Bustos died of a gunshot wound to the torso at 2:17 p.m. Saturday at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was taken after the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Rios, of Villa Park, also was taken with gunshot wounds to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Vargas is expected to appear in afternoon bond court where prosecutors are asking that he be held on no bail.

