Wauconda administrator resigning to take job in Moline

Wauconda Village Administrator Doug Maxeiner has announced he's resigning to take a similar post in a different Illinois community.

Maxeiner is set to become the city administrator in Moline, one of the Quad Cities on the Illinois-Iowa border. The Moline city council is expected to approve hiring Maxeiner on Tuesday.

Maxeiner's resignation is effective June 9.

Maxeiner has more than professional reasons for moving to Moline. His wife has been working as vice president for instruction and student services at Blackhawk College in Moline since July.

"We have been living apart during the week and trying to catch up on the weekends these past 10 months," Maxeiner explained. "The arrangement was more difficult than either of us thought when we initially considered the move."

Maxeiner was hired by Wauconda's village board in November 2013. He previously had been the village administrator in Hampshire.

His tenure in Wauconda has been tumultuous from time to time because of political disagreements between then-Mayor Frank Bart and the village board over a plan to bring Lake Michigan drinking water to town, the closure of Wauconda's 911 center and other issues.

Maxeiner stayed out of the fray, never publicly taking sides in the arguments but instead pushing an agenda that focused on reducing municipal spending and improving the local economy.

Maxeiner's announcement came less than a week after Lincoln Knight was sworn in as the town's new mayor. Two new trustees joined the board last week, too.

Trustee Linda Starkey said she'd hoped Maxeiner would stay in Wauconda until Knight and the trustees got established. But she understands why he's heading to Moline.

Starkey said she respects Maxeiner and has enjoyed working with him.

"His are big shoes to fill," she said.

Knight intends to name Public Works Director Brad Fink the interim village administrator until a full-time replacement is hired.

He plans to ask the board to hire a Northbrook recruiting firm called GovHR USA to oversee the search for a new administrator. GovHR USA brought Maxeiner to town, and the company also led the search for a new police chief that resulted in David Wermes' hiring in 2015.