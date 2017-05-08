U-46 elementary schools win 2017 Library Card Challenge

Elgin Area School District U-46 launched a Library Card Challenge in March in collaboration with local libraries.

Elementary school principals and staff encouraged students during the monthlong challenge to become library cardholders.

All 40 district elementary schools and the five public libraries that serve U-46 participated in the challenge. More than half of kindergarten through sixth-grade students (10,259) own or have access to a library card.

Lowrie and Garfield elementary schools, both in Elgin, received trophies for their extraordinary efforts to motivate students to sign up for library cards.

Lowrie had the highest percentage of student library cardholders at 99 percent -- before the challenge only 9 percent of students were cardholders.

Garfield had the highest percent increase -- more than 1,000 -- of student library cardholders. Only 14 students from Garfield were cardholders before the challenge. By the end, 165 additional students became library cardholders.

Washington Elementary celebrates 125 years:

Washington Elementary School in Elgin marked its 125th anniversary in April.

Principal Lori Brandes recently unveiled the school's original bell that once rang out from its bell tower. It was found about three years ago tucked away in a warehouse and was returned to the school for the anniversary celebration last weekend.

Parent Luke Dreissen designed a platform for the bell, which was unveiled during an open house for former staff members and students.

"I felt honored," Brandes said of the bell unveiling. "Our school has such history and to be part of Washington and Elgin's history makes me proud. My family's history in Elgin is long and now I can really be part of the legacy."

U-46 updates bullying reporting, resources webpage:

Elgin Area School District U-46 has updated the bullying reporting and resources page on its website.

Families can find information about the procedures and practices within U-46 schools and the district related to bullying. The page also explains the school board's policy on bullying, the various types of bullying, how to report it, how U-46 responds to bullying and proactive measures, such as its Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.

