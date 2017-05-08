Second-chance probation for Arlington Heights vandals

Two men charged with vandalizing vehicles in Arlington Heights last fall pleaded guilty to criminal damage to property Monday.

Stephen Hlavacek, 21, of Wheeling and Luis F. Landa Gutierrez, 19, of Prospect Heights were sentenced to two years of second-chance probation. They were also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service and make restitution for the damage, which police originally estimated at $11,000.

Under the second-chance program, the judge may dismiss the charges if Hlavacek and Gutierrez fulfill the terms of their probation without picking up any new charges.

Police said Hlavacek and Gutierrez used a pellet gun to shoot the windows out of vehicles.

Responding to a report of trash can fire on the 2300 block of Kennicott Avenue on Nov 20, 2016, police used video from a nearby security camera to identify Hlavacek's car.

Police say the car contained BB and pellet guns, which linked the men to the vandalism.