updated: 5/8/2017 10:42 AM

Rain barrel, native plant sale in Libertyville

Daily Herald report

Three local agencies will host their annual rain barrel, compost bin and native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 13, at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve, North Bay Pavilion, on Route 137 east of Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville.

Demonstrations will be made and experts on hand to explain the benefits of composting and harvesting rain water.

Rain barrels are $60 and compost bins $50. Accessories include a kitchen food scrap pail for $10. Compost aerators and thermometers are $15 each.

The plant sale continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14. Visit www.lcfpfd.org/plantsale; swalco.org; or, lakecountyil.gov/stormwater.

