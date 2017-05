Lake Zurich police Explorers heading to Washington

Lake Zurich Police Department Explorer Post 0002 members will be in Washington, D.C., from Saturday through Monday, May 15, for national Police Week activities.

As part of the trip, the young adults plan to attend a candlelight vigil and memorial services for officers killed in the line of duty.

The trip is being funded through donations to the post, which consists of young adults 14 to 20 years old who have an interest in law enforcement.