Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/8/2017 12:36 PM

Green Drinks focuses on alternatives to pesticides

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Alternatives to pesticides is the topic of this month's Green Drinks discussion, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Michael Kormanik, marketing director of Greenwise Organic Lawn Care, will discuss the harmful effects of pesticides and safe and effective

alternatives for pest control and landscape maintenance.

Green Drinks, held the second Tuesday of each month, are gatherings for those who share an interest in the environment, sustainability and the community. Visit www.greendrinks.org for more information.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account