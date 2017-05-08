Green Drinks focuses on alternatives to pesticides

hello

Alternatives to pesticides is the topic of this month's Green Drinks discussion, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at O'Toole's Libertyville, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Michael Kormanik, marketing director of Greenwise Organic Lawn Care, will discuss the harmful effects of pesticides and safe and effective

alternatives for pest control and landscape maintenance.

Green Drinks, held the second Tuesday of each month, are gatherings for those who share an interest in the environment, sustainability and the community. Visit www.greendrinks.org for more information.