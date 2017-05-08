DUI charges in 2016 crash that killed St. Charles woman, injured 2

Mark Vogtman faces up to 14 years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with driving with marijuana in his system and causing a crash last summer in St. Charles Township that killed a St. Charles woman and injured two others.

Mark Vogtman, of the 4S300 block of Harter Road, Sugar Grove, faces a felony charge of aggravated DUI/any amount of cannabis, along with a traffic citation of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Vogtman surrendered Friday and is free after posting $3,000 bail, according to the Kane County sheriff's department.

According to authorities, Vogtman was heading east on Route 64 west of Peck Road in a pickup truck at about 3:45 p.m. July 7, 2016.

Vogtman's truck rear-ended a Toyota Highlander stopped on Route 64, waiting to turn left, or north, onto Peck Road. The impact propelled the Highlander into a Mitsubishi Outlander, which was also waiting to turn north. The crash also sent the Toyota into the westbound lanes of Route 64, where it was struck by a Freightliner semitrailer truck headed the opposite way.

The Toyota driver, Janice Willenborg, 74, of St. Charles, was pronounced dead at Delnor Hospital in Geneva, authorities said.

The drivers of the semi and sport utility vehicle, a 55-year-old Rockdale man and a 20-year-old Elgin woman, sustained minor injuries. Vogtman was not injured and no citations were issued at the time.

State law at the time said drivers were automatically considered to be under the influence if they had any amount of marijuana or the active ingredient of THC in their bodies at the time of a crash. Prosecutors, in court, did not have to prove impairment, only the THC presence.

As part of a decriminalization law passed last year, authorities now must prove a driver was impaired by marijuana at the time of a crash.

Vogtman is due in court May 18 and faces three to 14 years in prison if convicted of aggravated DUI.

Vogtman had no previous DUI arrests in Kane County. He was charged with felony delivery of 30 to 500 grams of marijuana by St. Charles police in February 1998, according to court records. He pleaded guilty and completed his probation.