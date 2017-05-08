Dawn Patrol: Driver dies in crash near Palatine

Tessa Newman, a junior at Naperville North High School, wrote an online petition called "The Naperville North Pressure Culture Must Change" after the second death by suicide of a student at the school during the same school year.

One person was killed yesterday after losing control and crashing a vehicle near Algonquin and Roselle roads in the Palatine area, authorities said. A preliminary investigation determined two vehicles were speeding west on Algonquin Road when one driver lost control, hit a curb and crashed into trees and a wall, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. Full story.

Naperville North student writes about school's 'pressure culture' -- and community responds

Tessa Newman, a Naperville North High School junior, touched a nerve and sparked a communitywide conversation when she posted an online petition seeking to change the "pressure culture" at her school. Full story.

Hanover Park mourns loss of longtime employee in mowing accident

Hanover Park is mourning the loss of a longtime public works employee who died on the job Friday. Steven D. Daley, 50, of Streamwood was killed after being pinned under a riding lawn mower at the village's Public Works Treatment Plant. Full story.

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer The St. Viator High School baseball team participates in the multiple sclerosis walk on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The team walked in support of players with parents who have MS.

More than 1,000 people -- including the entire St. Viator High School baseball program -- took part in the Walk MS: Northwest Suburbs yesterday at Schaumburg Boomers Stadium. The event raised more than $245,000 for research to find a cure for multiple sclerosis. Full story.

Batavia VFW hosts Loyalty Day picnic

After decades of observing Loyalty Day with a patriotic parade, the Batavia community celebrated the holiday in a new fashion this year. Citing a decline in parade volunteers and a growing workload, the Overseas Batavia Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1197 decided to instead host a free Loyalty Day Community Picnic. Full story.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer A makeshift memorial of flowers and crosses was created Sunday at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, near where 20-year-old Alberto Rios and 17-year-old Kevin Bustos were driving Saturday when someone fired on their vehicle.

Police continue to investigate a shooting over the weekend that killed two people in Addison but provided no additional information yesterday. A makeshift memorial of flowers and crosses has been created at Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive, near where 20-year-old Alberto Rios and 17-year-old Kevin Bustos were driving when someone fired on their vehicle, which then crashed into a tree. Full story.

The score board displays the second half of the game in which the New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-4 in 18 innings. - Associated Press

The Cubs scored 3 in the bottom of the 9th (against Aroldis Chapman, no less) to tie the Yankees, but despite chances to win the game in extras, even with a man on third with just one out in the bottom of the 12th, the Yankees finally won in the 18th at Wrigley Field. Full story.

Jay Cutler watches from the sideline during a Nov. 27 game against the Tennessee Titans. - Associated Press

Columnist Mike Imrem says former Chicago Bears starting quarterback Jay Cutler, 34, didn't retire from the NFL so much as quit when he announced last week he was leaving the game for a television gig. Read his full column here.

White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana gave up four earned runs in Sunday's loss in Baltimore. - Associated Press

Pitching for the first time in the big leagues since last October, Chris Tillman began his long-awaited appearance by throwing 7 straight pitches outside the strike zone. Once he finally found his groove, the Orioles right-hander powered through the White Sox lineup over 5 innings in a 4-0 victory yesterday that provided Baltimore with a three-game sweep. Full story.