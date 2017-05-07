No ordinary dog walk in Naperville

Supporters of the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter walk along North Aurora Avenue on a 2.5-mile fundraising walk Sunday in Naperville. The charity offers help to families with challenges to their ability to own pets, such as financial difficulties or changes in living situation. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Terry Carroll of Naperville gets a smooch from her vizsla, Izzy Belle, on Sunday after participating in the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter's Makin' Strides for Strays fundraising walk Sunday in Naperville. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Izzy, a pug, and Cali, a shepherd mix, take a drink while walking 2.5 miles in the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter's Makin' Strides for Strays fundraising walk Sunday in Naperville. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Clare Kelly pushes her disabled rescue dog, Millie, as friend Bridget Kelly pushes her daughter Cora, 3, in strollers at the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter's Makin' Strides for Strays fundraising walk Sunday in Naperville. The friends from Wheaton said Millie and Cora have been stroller buddies for years. Mary Beth Nolan for the Daily Herald

Taking your dog for a walk hardly gets more rewarding than it did Sunday for participants in the 24th annual Makin' Strides for Strays event Sunday in Naperville.

The 2.5-mile hike, which stepped off from Naperville Central High School, was sponsored by the Naperville-based ADOPT Pet Shelter to help raise money for the no-kill nonprofit group that provides temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats waiting for their "forever home."

In addition to the walk, the event also offered music, vendors, friendly dog competitions and face painting.

Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment operates its shelter at 420 Industrial Drive with adoption hours from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For details, visit adoptpetshelter.com.