No ordinary dog walk in Naperville

Taking your dog for a walk hardly gets more rewarding than it did Sunday for participants in the 24th annual Makin' Strides for Strays event Sunday in Naperville.
The 2.5-mile hike, which stepped off from Naperville Central High School, was sponsored by the Naperville-based ADOPT Pet Shelter to help raise money for the no-kill nonprofit group that provides temporary shelter and care for dogs and cats waiting for their "forever home."
In addition to the walk, the event also offered music, vendors, friendly dog competitions and face painting.
Animals Deserving of Proper Treatment operates its shelter at 420 Industrial Drive with adoption hours from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For details, visit adoptpetshelter.com.