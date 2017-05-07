Breaking News Bar
 
Committee to talk theater seats, pool

Daily Herald report

The Libertyville-Vernon Hills Area High School District 128 board's facilities and finance committee will meet Monday to discuss purchasing new seats for the studio theater at Libertyville High, the planned construction of a new swimming pool at Libertyville High and other issues. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Libertyville High, 708 W. Park Ave.

