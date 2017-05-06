Streamwood man trapped under riding mower drowns

A Streamwood man died Friday after being pinned under a riding lawn mower.

Steven D. Daley, 50, was pinned underwater and drowned, and the death was ruled accidental, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. An emergency call was made at 2:28 p.m. to 5600 Greenbrook in Hanover Park, the office said. Details of what happened were not available Saturday evening from Hanover Park police.

According to his Facebook page, Daley was a heavy equipment operator for the village of Hanover Park.

Hypertensive cardiovascular disease was listed as a contributing factor to the death, according to the medical examiner's office.

According to an obituary, Daley was a 25-year resident of Streamwood, was an avid sports fan and coached girls' travel softball.

"He loved life, was happy and lovable, and there was no one who didn't like him," according to the obituary.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. at the funeral home/crematory.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Any donations will be used for a future sports scholarship in Daley's name. Call (630) 289-8054 or visit www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.