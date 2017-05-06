Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/7/2017 11:53 AM

Missing Gurnee-area man found safe

  • Albert W. Miskell has been missing since leaving his home near Gurnee at 11 a.m. Saturday.

    Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

Daily Herald report

A Gurnee-area man with mental disabilities who went missing from his home Saturday morning has been located safe and returned to his family, authorities said Sunday.

Albert W. Miskell was reported missing after he left home on foot about 11 a.m. Saturday, authorities said.

There was no immediate information Sunday on where or how he was located.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office thanked the public for its help locating Miskell, noting that a Facebook post about his disappearance was shared more than 1,000 times Saturday, reaching more than 40,000 people.

