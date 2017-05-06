DeKalb County teen ID'd as second Addison shooting victim

hello

Addison police said two people were killed Saturday afternoon when they were shot while driving in the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive. The victims have been identified as a 20-year-old Villa Park man and 17-year-old DeKalb County teen. Courtesy of Addison Police Department

Authorities Sunday identified a 17-year-old DeKalb County teen as the second victim of a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon in Addison.

Kevin Bustos, of Cortland, was pronounced dead at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center, where he was taken after the shooting, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Addison police said the teen and 20-year-old as Alberto Rios of Villa Park were driving in the area of Denise Court and Elizabeth Drive about 1 p.m. when someone fired on their vehicle, which then crashed into a tree at Town Center Park.

Officials said they believe the shooting was a targeted attack and said there is no threat to the community.

According to the police department's Facebook page, investigators have interviewed several witnesses and are checking security camera footage in the area.

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood of small apartment buildings behind the Green Meadows Shopping Center, about two blocks from police headquarters on the other side of Lake Street.

The area was blocked off with evidence tape, and about eight officers operating out of a mobile command center were gathering evidence until about 8 p.m. Saturday, when most officers departed. The few people on the street said they either hadn't seen anything or didn't want to comment for publication.

By Sunday morning, the scene was cleared and there were no signs of memorials to either victim. Police at the station declined to comment.

Anyone with information is asked call the Addison Police Investigations Division at (630) 543-3080. Callers can remain anonymous, police said.