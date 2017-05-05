'13 Reasons Why' draws warnings from suburban school officials

Dylan Minnette portrays Clay Jensen in the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why." Some suburban school districts have warned parents about the series because of its depictions of suicide and other sensitive topics. Beth Dubber, Netflix

Concerned about depictions of suicide and violence, some suburban school officials have issued warnings about the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why."

The messages from Mundelein High School District 120, West Aurora Unit District 129, Glenbard High School District 87 and other districts have varied, but the theme has been consistent: The series, which is based on a best-selling novel by Jay Asher and is rated TV-MA for mature audiences, is dark and potentially disturbing for emotionally sensitive children and teens.

Educators also have objected to specific elements of the show, such as how the character who ends her life blames others for her death in audio recordings she leaves behind, and a scene in which a character reaches out to a school counselor who doesn't offer assistance.

Similar concerns have been expressed by school administrators nationwide. Some psychology and suicide-prevention groups have published online articles designed to help parents and teachers talk with children about suicide as it relates to the show.

Netflix also has added more warnings about graphic content to some episodes.

In the Chicago area, West Aurora Unit District 129 officials emailed staff members and parents about "13 Reasons Why" after hearing students discussing the controversial series.

"We wanted to ensure that parents knew what the series is about and what are some of the shortcomings of the show," District 129 spokesman Tony Martinez said. "We also wanted to provide them with some additional support resources if they are needed."

Those resources included a link to National Association of School Psychologists articles about the series and preventing youth suicide.

Vic Wight, principal at Palombi Middle School in Lake Villa Elementary District 41, sent a near-identical warning to parents via email.

Glen Ellyn-based Glenbard Township High School District 87 officials took a different approach in an email to parents.

Rather than criticizing the series, Glenbard officials recommended parents view it with their kids and "have an ongoing conversation about the serious issues raised."

They also provided links to articles about the series and suicide, including talking points for "13 Reasons Why" viewers from a suicide-prevention group called the Jed Foundation.

For example, that memo advises people to talk with friends, relatives or a therapist if they've seen the show and need support. It also reminds viewers that suicide is tragic and not a heroic act.

"This information may prove helpful in processing the powerful, graphic and polarizing messages from the series in a safe and healthy manner," the Glenbard email read.

Mundelein High School Superintendent Kevin Myers addressed the show on the school's Facebook page.

Myers said he was inspired to act while discussing the series' impact with other superintendents.

The Mundelein High message wasn't as critical of the show as the messages to Palombi Middle and District 129 parents. It didn't target specific scenes, either.

Instead, it extensively quoted from a "13 Reasons Why" review published at commonsensemedia.org. That review noted the show could help parents start conversations with kids about bullying and depression, but said the series could confuse "impressionable viewers."

Myers sent parents an email about the series, too.

Lincolnshire-Prairie View Elementary District 103 officials also quoted the commonsensemedia.org review in a Facebook post this week.

Additionally, administrators at the district's Wright Junior High School are considering a letter to parents about "13 Reasons Why," District 103 spokeswoman Kim Sylvan said.

• Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.