State Rep. Marty Moylan to host town hall in Des Plaines

hello

State Rep. Marty Moylan is hosting a town-hall meeting Monday for seniors in Des Plaines to talk about Illinois' budget impasse.

The meeting is 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Frisbie Senior Center, 52 Northwest Highway. Moylan, a Des Plaines Democrat, is hosting the meeting with the AARP.

"It is our responsibility as elected officials to protect our elderly and most vulnerable citizens from drastic cuts that will threaten their quality of life," Moylan said in a news release.