Schneider to speak at chamber event in Lake Forest

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider of Deerfield will speak at a Lake Forest Lake Bluff Chamber of Commerce luncheon on May 10.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Forest Club, 554 N. Westmoreland Road. Admission is $25 for chamber members or $35 for the general public. Admission includes a buffet lunch.

Reservations are requested by noon Monday. To buy tickets, go to lflbchamber.com/events/details/chamber-luncheon-05-10-2017-10065.