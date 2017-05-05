Maintenance worker accused of stealing iPads from Crystal Lake school

Carlos Lucas, a maintenance worker, is accused of stealing 24 Apple iPads from two classrooms at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake. Courtesy of Crystal Lake Police Department

A contractual maintenance worker is accused of stealing 24 Apple iPads from two classrooms at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake, police said.

Carlos J. Lucas, 30, is charged with one count of felony theft of more than $500.

On Jan. 3, school employees reported the iPads missing. Crystal Lake Elementary District 47 had contracted several companies to perform various maintenance related services at the school during winter break.

Working in concert with District 47's information technology department, Crystal Lake police detectives suspected a worker from one of the maintenance companies after receiving notice of the activation of one of the stolen iPads.

Lucas voluntarily surrendered to Crystal Lake police Thursday. He posted 10 percent of a $50,000 bail and is set to appear for a hearing at 9 a.m. June 6 at the McHenry County courthouse.