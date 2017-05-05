Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin sues to demolish dilapidated bowling alley

  • Elgin leaders have filed a lawsuit seeking to demolish a former blowing alley, arguing the facility is unfit for occupancy and should be torn down, or that the owner, Glorious Life Worship Center, which has proposed a church for the site, should make repairs and pay numerous fines.

Elgin leaders are seeking to demolish a vacant, decrepit bowling alley on the city's southeast side that was once proposed for use as a church.

"This is really a last resort," said Marc Mylott, the city's director of community development. "It's an attractive nuisance. It's not safe for anybody to go in there. It's unsafe and it's dragging down the neighborhood."

The city filed a lawsuit in late April seeking a judge's permission to demolish the 67,000-square-foot building at 11 Woodview Drive or to order the owner to make repairs and pay a litany of fines.

According to the suit, the building's roof has been damaged and has partially collapsed. Doors are missing locks, electrical outlets missing covers, and furnaces are missing exhaust pipes, among the violations.

Mylott said officials from Glorious Life Worship Center approached the city in February 2016 with in inquiry on what process to go through to use the building for religious instruction for small to large groups, bowling, indoor football/soccer and a ministry area.

But the city never heard back from the petitioner. Glorious Life officials didn't respond after roof damage occurred in March 2016, and officials failed to attend adjudication hearings for code violations that summer, Mylott said. A final repair or demolition order was issued to Glorious Life in March 2017 with no response, so the city sued.

The lawsuit cites 13 code violations and asks a judge to impose a $750 per day fine for each violation, retroactive to Feb. 16, 2017. At $9,750 per day, that equates to $760,500 in proposed fines through Friday, and that sum will reach nearly $1.58 million by Aug, 7, the day the two sides are due in Kane County court.

Mylott said the city asked for the maximum fines and it is the judge's discretion of what, if any, are assessed.

Mylott said the bowling alley was deeded from Mervyn and Steven Dukatt to Glorious Life in December 2012. Mylott said Pagel J. Williams, who is named as Glorious Life representative in the lawsuit, actually came into the city's building department this week. Mylott said he informed Williams of the city's intent, but Williams said he church leaders still had plans for the facility.

Mylott offered to meet with church representatives and emailed Williams, but he did not reply.

The suit also seeks reimbursement for a $1,431 fence the city paid to have erected around the facility in December 2016 because the roof was in danger of collapsing.

Williams could not immediately be reached for comment Friday. The phone line at the Glorious Life Worship Center in Blue Island, Ill., was disconnected. A message sent to the group's Facebook site seeking comment was not returned.

The phone number for The Miami Council for Church and Social Action, which is listed in the lawsuit as another owner of the site, was disconnected.

