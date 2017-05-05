Donation drive for "A Safe Place" shelter

State Rep. Carol Sente of Vernon Hills is hosting a supply drive for "A Safe Place", Lake County's primary provider of services for women and children who have been physically, verbally or emotionally abused.

Throughout May, donations for the shelter will be collected from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Sente's office, 294 Evergreen Drive in Vernon Hills.

The shelter needs new and unused bath towels, paper products, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries and baby items. Visit www.asafeplaceforhelp.org/content/wish-list for a full list.