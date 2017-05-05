Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/5/2017 11:06 AM

Donation drive for "A Safe Place" shelter

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

State Rep. Carol Sente of Vernon Hills is hosting a supply drive for "A Safe Place", Lake County's primary provider of services for women and children who have been physically, verbally or emotionally abused.

Throughout May, donations for the shelter will be collected from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at Sente's office, 294 Evergreen Drive in Vernon Hills.

The shelter needs new and unused bath towels, paper products, cleaning supplies, full-size toiletries and baby items. Visit www.asafeplaceforhelp.org/content/wish-list for a full list.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account