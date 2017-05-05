Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/5/2017 5:23 PM

Des Plaines Park District to show upgrade plans for Sioux Park

  • The Des Plaines Park District is hosting an open house Thursday to show residents plans to improve Sioux Park.

Daily Herald report

The Des Plaines Park District is holding an open house to display plans for renovating Sioux Park, 500 Clayton Lane.

The meeting is 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the field house at West Park, 651 S. Wolf Road.

Preliminary drawings of the site will be available, and the public is invited to provide input on the improvements, which include a new playground and the construction of connecting sidewalks.

Renovations are scheduled to start in late summer and be completed in the fall. The park playground was last renovated in 1999

The improvements are part of the park district's long-term plan to redesign and update two parks a year, officials said.

