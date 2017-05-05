Breaking News Bar
 
Delta apologizes after California family booted from flight

  • FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, file photo, Delta Air Lines planes are parked at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, in Washington. A California family says they were forced off a Delta plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their children's seats on a crowded flight. A video of the April 23, 2017, incident was uploaded to Facebook on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, and adds to the list of recent encounters on airlines that went viral, including the dragging of a passenger off a United Express plane.

By DAVID KOENIG and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
Associated Press
 
 

LOS ANGELES -- Delta Air Lines is offering refunds and compensation to a California family that says they were forced off a plane and threatened with jail after refusing to give up one of their seats.

A video of the April 23 incident was uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday and added to the list of recent encounters on airlines that have gone viral, including the dragging of a bloodied passenger off a United Express plane.

Brian and Brittany Schear of Huntington Beach, California, told KABC-TV in Los Angeles that they were returning from Maui, Hawaii with their two toddlers. They wanted to put one of the children in a seat they had bought for their 18-year-old son, who instead flew home on an earlier flight.

Delta's website says tickets cannot be transferred.

