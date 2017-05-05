Dawn Patrol: Hinsdale police investigate mother's death as homicide

Hinsdale police investigate mother's death as homicide

Hinsdale police began investigating the death of 50-year-old Andrea Urban as a homicide after a family member found her unresponsive and called 911 Thursday afternoon. Police Chief Kevin Simpson said "there's nothing at this point in the investigation that leads us to think this was a random act." Full story.

Coroners warn of 'gray death' dangers

A new opioid combination drug so potent it's called "gray death" could be soon to hit the area's illicit drug supply, and coroners led by Kane County Coroner Rob Russell are warning the public about its dangers. Full story.

Arlington Park's Duchossois, 95, plans retirement -- at 100

At 95, Arlington Park Chairman Dick Duchossois hasn't lost his tight grip on the racetrack. But his age has given the Barrington Hills business tycoon pause to reflect on challenges for the horse racing industry, upcoming plans to retire and how he wishes he'd learned more from his youngest son, who died of cancer. Full story.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Horses work out at Arlington Park Thursday morning in preparation for opening day today.

Arlington Park is hitting a milestone as it opens for another season of thoroughbred horse racing: 90 years. The track at the corner of Northwest Highway and Wilke Road in Arlington Heights has 71 live racing dates this season and predicts a strong future. Full story.

Mount Prospect police hunting armed robbery suspects

Three people suspected of robbing a video game store in Mount Prospect at gunpoint nearly were tracked down by Des Plaines police but evaded capture and ditched their vehicle in Schiller Park. Full story.

Homeless couple charged with mugging women at Waukegan grocery store

Waukegan police say Jaclyn Marquardt and Joseph Ribaudo have been charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of robbery in connection with two purse-stealing episodes targeting elderly women at a Jewel grocery store. Full story.

White Sox starter Derek Holland scattered three hits while pitching into the seventh inning Thursday in a win in Kansas City. - Associated Press

Chalk up another win for the Chicago White Sox, who cruised to an 8-3 victory over Kansas City to split a four-game set behind pitcher Derek Holland. Full story.

The Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, Kris Bryant, center, and Albert Almora Jr. celebrate Thursday after a 5-4 victory in 13 innings against Philadelphia at Wrigley Field. - Associated Press

If there's a big baserunning play to be made, the Cubs want Albert Almora Jr. to be in the middle of it. That's what happened yesterday in a wild 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.