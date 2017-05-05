Arlington Heights resident to flip switch on Buckingham Fountain

Arlington Heights resident Marilyn Swanson will flip the switch on the Buckingham Fountain on Saturday, turning on the historic fountain in Chicago's Grant Park for its 90th year.
Swanson won a contest sponsored by ComEd, which is hosting the third annual Switch on Summer event from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the fountain. Swanson will help turn on the fountain at 6 p.m.
She correctly answered the question, "What should you do if you strike a safety pole in your car?" on ComEd's Facebook page by saying stay in your car until help arrives. Swanson was selected at random from those who answered the question correctly.