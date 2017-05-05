Alfred Rosati leaned on family to help build pizza empire

Brothers Ronald, left, Richard and Alfred Rosati as young men were the founders of Rosati's Pizza in Mount Prospect. CourTesy of Lisa Suma

Alfred Rosati liked working with his sons even after retirement. This is at the Barrington Rosati's Pizza. Courtesy of Lisa Suma

One of three founders of Rosati's Pizza, the business that brought the idea of carryout meals and free delivery to the growing Northwest suburbs, has died.

Alfred Rosati joined his two younger brothers in opening the first Rosati's Pizza in 1964 in Mount Prospect. Together, they started what would become an iconic pizza brand, which now has spread across the country.

Rosati died April 27 after a long illness. The Crystal Lake resident was 88.

"My father and his brothers were old-school, hands-on-type of business owners," says Geary Rosati, Alfred's son. "They never dreamed it would grow as much as it did."

Alfred Rosati and his brothers were among 10 children of Saverio (Sam) and Anna Rosati, who had opened a Chicago restaurant in 1927 that featured "Italian style pizza."

Alfred Rosati first opened his own pizza business in Westchester, and later ran Polona Pizza, which manufactured pizza ingredients; he sold both to join his brothers in their suburban venture, bringing his business know-how with him.

"Right from the start, it was really busy," Geary Rosati says. "There was very little competition, so they sold hundreds and hundreds of pizza pies -- per day -- from that location."

Most of the employees were family, including Alfred's wife, Janet, who was the cashier for 30 years, as well as his children, sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. They had 10-15 drivers just to keep up with the demand for delivery.

By 1967, the family opened a second location in Niles and in 1970 they opened a third in Arlington Heights. The number of family locations grew to seven before the sons of Alfred and his brothers took over the business and opened it up to franchising.

"We still keep tight control on how the businesses are run," Geary Rosati says. "Each one uses the same recipe my father and his brothers developed before they opened the Mount Prospect store, and that helps us keep a consistent product."

He estimates there now are 200 Rosati Pizza locations across the country, operating between two factions of the family. The pizza sells itself, Geary Rosati says, but mostly the business model that his father helped establish makes the brand strong.

"My father was a wonderful businessman, a great teacher and he was loved by everyone," Geary Rosati says, "and that reflected well on the business."

Besides his son, who lives in Marco Island, Florida, Rosati is survived by his wife, Janet, another son, Stephen of Naples, Florida, and a daughter, Lisa (Mark) Suma of Estero, Florida, as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at noon before a 2 p.m. funeral Mass on Monday, May 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Road in Huntley.