updated: 5/5/2017 8:08 AM

9 things to know on Arlington's 90th season

  • Horses and trainers enter the track to work out at Arlington International Racecourse Thursday morning in preparation for opening day today.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • A horse works out at Arlington International Racecourse Thursday morning ahead of the opening of the track's 90th season today.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

1. Opening Day

• May 5. Gates open 2 p.m. First post 3:15 p.m.

• Free general admission for print-at-home online tickets. Tickets at the gate $10.

• Free hot dog, $1 beer coupon for first 2,000 guests to enter the park.

• Arlington umbrella for first 1,000 guests.

2. Racing schedule

• 71 live race dates (down from 74 in 2016).

• May 5-July 9 racing Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

• July 13-Sept. 4 racing also Thursdays.

• Sept. 7-23 racing Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

• Special Monday racing dates May 29, July 3 and Sept. 4.

3. Kentucky Derby Day

• May 6. Gates open 10:30 a.m. First post 1:25 p.m.

• $18 admission.

• Live band, mint juleps and a hat contest with prizes for Win, Place and Show.

4. Arlington Million Day

• Aug. 12. Gates open 11 a.m. First post 12:15 p.m.

• $30 admission, with all-inclusive VIP packages available.

• 35th running of the Grade I Arlington Million.

• Other major stakes races: Beverly D., Secretariat, American St. Leger.

• Best Dressed Competition.

• Chance to win $1 million.

5. Special Events

• In honor of Arlington's 90th anniversary, visitors May 19 can buy 90-cent hot dogs and $19.27 combo meals.

• Binny's Taste at the Track (June 10, Sept. 9).

• Food Truck Festival featuring 20 food trucks (July 8).

• Party in the Park After Dark: Country Night (June 30), Sports Night (July 28) and '90s Night (Aug. 25).

• Breakfast at Arlington (Aug. 6) -- view live morning workouts, eat a buffet breakfast, take behind-the-scenes tour.

6. Twilight races

• 4:15 p.m. first post.

• Life's a Beach Night (June 3) featuring live music, chance to win tickets to Jimmy Buffett's concert at Wrigley Field.

• Fireworks show (July 3) with live music.

• Hollywood Date Night (July 22) with live music, roaming Hollywood impersonators and a movie after racing.

7. Own a horse

• For $500, you can share ownership, care and expenses for a thoroughbred. The Arlington Racing Club sold out in its inaugural season last year with 175 members. This year's club is about half full. Visit arlingtonpark.com.

8. Leading trainers

• Larry Rivelli

• Michael Stidham

• Steve Manley

(based on 1st-place finishes in 2016)

9. Leading jockeys

• Jose Valdivia Jr.

• Mitchell Murrill

• Carlos H. Marquez Jr.

(based on 1st-place finishes in 2016)

Sources: Arlington International Racecourse, Daily Herald reporting

