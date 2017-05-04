New director takes the helm at TriCity Health Partnership

If everyone were aware of the TriCity Health Partnership medical and dental clinic and the services it offers, Executive Director Kim Lamansky would be facing a far smaller challenge.

As it is, Lamansky, who five months ago took over as executive director of the clinic that specializes in free services for low-income patients, can certainly put her marketing skills to work.

Retired executive director Shannon Watson brought plenty of experience in writing grants when taking the lead position, while Lamansky comes in with a vast background in marketing and sales.

"I've written about 12 grants since I have been here, but the big key that the clinic board and I wanted to do was really let people know we are here," said Lamansky, who has already put a rebranding project in place with a new clinic logo and website.

"I was surprised when I got here that I could go in a two-block radius of our location (318 Walnut St. in St. Charles) and no one knows that we are here or what we do," Lamansky added.

That makes sense, in that not everyone needs the clinic's services. But it doesn't make sense in that the clinic has been around since 2001.

Individuals making less than $30,000 a year and carrying high deductible insurance plans or no insurance at all are the types who would benefit from the clinic's services, as would families in which household incomes are at $60,000 or less, but without insurance.

Lamansky is on the hunt for new patients, new volunteers and new donors.

"As a nonprofit, that's the way we get by, in attracting more donors," she said.

The biggest opportunity of the spring season unfolds Friday, May 12, at Pheasant Run when the clinic hosts its "Be a Rock Star for Health Care" fundraiser.

Ticket sales, at $50 per person, have been slow, making for a few restless nights for Lamansky.

"This is my first event here," she said. "I don't know this area as well, so I am hoping ticket sales go up, and I know people wait until the last minute sometimes."

Those interested in supporting the fundraiser can get tickets by visiting tchpfreeclinic.org.

For the most part, in addition to the food, fun and music, the Friday event will promote a program in which supporters are asked to donate $204, or the cost of what one visit to the clinic comes out to when taking into account staff costs, building mortgage and utilities, and supplies.

"We want to push that program to sponsor a patient," Lamansky said. "The $204 is a tangible thing, and it goes a long way to do a lot of good."

The clinic accepts between 160 and 170 patient visits a month, and had 1,800 visits last year.

"My fundraising events are always about just having a good time," Lamansky said.

The invitation to the "rock star" themed event comes in the form of a music CD with information about sponsor levels categorized as groupies, roadies and Grammy winners.

Plenty of support for this important clinic would be music to anyone's ears.

Will miss her:

You knew you were doing something right when Jamie Daniel told you she was a big fan.

Based on the number of notes or phone calls we exchanged, I could tell that Jamie at least had an ongoing interest in what was appearing in my column, and that she apparently enjoyed it.

That was enough for me. When Daniel passed away last week at age 95, it still came as a bit of a shock. I had just "seen" her the week before on a video at the TriCity Family Services gala in which she talked about her role in helping create and support that agency 50 years ago.

She was quick to remind her friends that her southern roots, growing up in Mississippi, were still a significant part of her being. And we were glad to see it.

She simply became one of the most engaged, caring, hardworking and devoted friends Geneva and its neighboring towns could ever hope to see relocate in the community.

Thanks for all of the insights, analysis, wisdom and great stories you shared over the past few decades, Jamie. We're not going to see your like around here again anytime soon.

A nod to the press:

Jim Newbill was pretty consistent in his interaction with the local media. The late Geneva High School coach and athletic director was always pleasant, always willing to help and, even after he retired, always had a smile on his face to greet you.

It was an acknowledgment that you meant more to him than just being a guy who wrote about his teams on occasion.

And, in his memory, the high school continued Jim's example of how to work with the media by building a press box at the baseball field with his name on it: The Newbill Baseball Pressbox.

I may not cover Geneva baseball games like I did in the past, but it is safe to say this is a welcome sight for sports writers covering games in early spring, a time best known for chilly breezes and rain.

Granted, the press box becomes a nice spot for those keeping stats and the person announcing the game as well, but it should mostly be a place for writers to do their work.

Tried the cheeseburger:

In my many visits to Portillo's, both on Randall Road in Batavia and Main Street in St. Charles, one might notice a certain pattern.

Each time, my order has been the same -- an Italian beef and fries. And when feeling frisky, I add a piece of chocolate cake to smooth things over. It's possible I tried the Polish sausage once, but that was it as far as variety.

However, after glancing through the Daily Herald's recent Readers' Choice awards section, I noticed Portillo's burgers were ranked quite high.

That meant it was time to break a long habit of ordering the same thing. So, a cheeseburger at Portillo's it was.

How was it? Well, my mouth is watering for one just writing about it.

The place will always be an Italian beef joint to me, but this was a pleasant change of pace.

