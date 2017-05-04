Hinsdale police investigating woman's homicide

Hinsdale police are investigating the killing of a 50-year-old woman whose body was found Thursday afternoon in a house on the 700 block of Town Place.

Officers who responded to a family member's 911 call found the woman dead when they arrived after 3:37 p.m., police said in a news release.

The investigation had streets blocked off in the area of Town Place and Quincy Street, near the West Hinsdale Metra station.

Police are working with the DuPage County state's attorney's office and the felony investigative assistance team of the county's major crimes unit.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or has information about the woman's death is asked to call police at (630) 789-7070.

Police said they would release more information about the victim once her family has been properly notified.