Grayslake trustee says farewell after 16 years

hello

Bruce Bassett was lauded for his integrity and passion as he said farewell this week after 16 years as a Grayslake village trustee.

His tenure as Grayslake's senior trustee ended Tuesday because he did not seek re-election to a fifth, four-year term in the April election. Bassett's final act as a trustee was giving the oath of office to Clerk Cynthia Lee before the new village board was officially seated.

He thanked his family for their understanding of his village commitments over his 16 years in office and the residents for their support.

"Residents will occasionally ask you or your spouse about village things when they see you in the store or at church," Bassett said. "But remember, you are being paid to do this. Everyone -- and I mean everyone -- I've encountered in 16 years of service has been unfailingly polite and respectful when they come up and ask me these things."

Bassett's former colleagues all had kind words for him. They said he had integrity as an elected official and a passion for the job.

Trustee Elizabeth Davies ticked off some of Bassett's accomplishments, such as pushing to start the Color Aloft hot-air balloon festival at Central Park in 2013 and his support of road improvements, bicycle path construction and the formation of a downtown improvement plan.

"You have modeled good, representative government for us," Davies told Bassett. "You have showed the residents of Grayslake and myself the benefit of having a trustee with the highest character, with vast intelligence and a compassionate ear for all residents."

Mayor Rhett Taylor recalled how he met Bassett when they ran for village trustee seats in 2001. That was the year Timothy Perry became mayor and Bassett, Taylor and Kim Pruitt were newcomers to the board.

Taylor said Bassett always displayed graciousness and kindness to those in and out of Grayslake government.

"It is going to be very different to come into these board meetings and not have Bruce here," Taylor said. "I've always appreciated Bruce's counsel, his comments, his wisdom, his ability to see countless, myriad angles to every topic the board was considering. I don't even know how many permutations of a topic Bruce could consider before deliberating."