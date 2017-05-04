Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 5/4/2017 11:01 AM

Former Cub David Ross bringing new book to Naperville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Former Cubs catcher David Ross will sign copies of his new book next month in Naperville.

    Former Cubs catcher David Ross will sign copies of his new book next month in Naperville.
    Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

 
Daily Herald report

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross will be in Naperville next month to sign copies of his new book, "Teammate."

The World Series champion will appear at noon Thursday, June 1, at Anderson's Bookshop at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown. Tickets are $33 and available exclusively at DavidRossAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Each ticket will include one copy of "Teammate" and admit a family to the book signing and photo line. Ross will autograph one book and pose for one photo per ticket.

To keep the line running smoothly, no personalizations will be permitted and Ross will not sign memorabilia. A ticket is required for entry.

"Teammate" is a memoir from "Grandpa Rossy," a veteran catcher who became a fan favorite as part of the 2016 champions.

During his 15 years in the major leagues -- spent largely as a backup -- Ross played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, as well as the Cubs. He also won a World Series ring in 2013 with the Red Sox.

Since his retirement after last season, he has been a contestant on Season 24 of ABC-TV's "Dancing with the Stars."

His book, co-written with Don Yaeger, tells his life story framed against the Cubs' championship.

For details, visit www.andersonsbookshop.com or call (630) 355-2665.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account