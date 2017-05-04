Former Cub David Ross bringing new book to Naperville

Former Cubs catcher David Ross will sign copies of his new book next month in Naperville. Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Former Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross will be in Naperville next month to sign copies of his new book, "Teammate."

The World Series champion will appear at noon Thursday, June 1, at Anderson's Bookshop at 123 W. Jefferson Ave. in downtown. Tickets are $33 and available exclusively at DavidRossAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Each ticket will include one copy of "Teammate" and admit a family to the book signing and photo line. Ross will autograph one book and pose for one photo per ticket.

To keep the line running smoothly, no personalizations will be permitted and Ross will not sign memorabilia. A ticket is required for entry.

"Teammate" is a memoir from "Grandpa Rossy," a veteran catcher who became a fan favorite as part of the 2016 champions.

During his 15 years in the major leagues -- spent largely as a backup -- Ross played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, as well as the Cubs. He also won a World Series ring in 2013 with the Red Sox.

Since his retirement after last season, he has been a contestant on Season 24 of ABC-TV's "Dancing with the Stars."

His book, co-written with Don Yaeger, tells his life story framed against the Cubs' championship.

For details, visit www.andersonsbookshop.com or call (630) 355-2665.