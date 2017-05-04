Democrat launches challenge to Roskam on day of health care vote

The contentious issue of health care under debate now in the U.S. House triggered another Democrat to enter the 2018 race for the seat held by Republican Peter Roskam.

Democrat Kelly Mazeski declared her candidacy Thursday as the U.S. House teeters toward a decision on repealing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, in favor of a controversial GOP replacement.

She joins a number of Democrats who are challenging Roskam, among them former Naperville School District 203 board member Suzyn Price, congressional aide Carole Cheney of Aurora, and his 2016 rival attorney Amanda Howland of Lake Zurich.

Mazeski, who survived breast cancer, criticized the American Health Care Act that GOP leaders are spearheading, saying it would mean skyrocketing health insurance for Americans age 50 to 64.

"It's time the people of Illinois' 6th District hold Peter Roskam accountable for voting to make Americans pay more and get less for their health care," Mazeski said in a statement.

Roskam, of Wheaton, has said he's undecided how he'll vote today, but in March he stated the GOP legislation "empowers individuals and families by equipping them with the resources to make the best health care decisions for themselves. We're getting rid of Obamacare's draconian taxes and mandates."

The original bill been sliced and diced by Republican negotiators to try to appeal to far-right and moderate party members.

But health care organizations, including the American Medical Association, say it will cause people with pre-existing conditions to be denied coverage in some states and reduce Medicaid funding.

Roskam has easily batted away opponents in the 6th District since a tough election fight and narrow victory over Sen. Tammy Duckworth in 2006. But his seat has been targeted by the Democratic National Committee in 2018 and there's been pushback in the form of protests from voters who say he's out of touch.