Dawn Patrol: Naperville woman rescues Austin stabbing victim

Naperville chiropractor Leona Di Amore tends to a wounded student Monday at the University of Texas after a stabbing. "At one point he asked me, 'Am I going to die? and I told him, 'No, you are not, I've got you. You are protected. You are safe.'" Di Amore said. Emily Johnson via AP

Naperville woman rescues Austin stabbing victim

Naperville chiropractor Leona Di Amore has military emergency training and years of medical experience, but it was a mother's intuition that led her to a wounded student in an abandoned campus parking lot at the University of Texas, she said. Full story

Police find 90-year-old man Mount Prospect man

A 90-year-old Mount Prospect man reported missing was found safe Wednesday evening in Chicago, officials say. Full story

Grayslake prevails in lawsuit over trucking terminal

A Lake County judge has dismissed a 2½-year-old lawsuit filed by Mundelein that challenged neighboring Grayslake's approval of a regional trucking terminal. Full story

Buffalo Grove moving to ditch Cook County wage, sick day laws

Buffalo Grove, its business community split between Cook and Lake counties, will likely join the growing number of communities opting out of Cook County's minimum wage and sick leave requirements. Full story

Des Plaines ratchets up fight against Patriot Acres compost facility

Des Plaines city officials want to make it more difficult for Cook County commissioners to approve a controversial 25-acre composting facility near Oakton Community College. Full story

DuPage forest preserve district boosting freshwater mussels to improve waterways

Roughly 9,000 freshwater mussels will be released into the West Branch of the DuPage River over the next six months with an eye toward improving water quality and giving new hope to an endangered species. Full story

Weather

Cloudy and 45 degrees this morning. There is a slight chance of rain today. Highs around 50 today, with lows tonight near 43. Full story.

Traffic

No traffic issues to report early this morning, Resurfacing work is scheduled to cause restrictions on Route 59 between I-90 and North Ave. Full traffic.

Cubs starting pitcher Jake Arrieta winds up during the first inning Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Arrieta gave up six hits and three runs while walking one and striking out seven. - Associated Press

Heading into last night's 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Cubs starting pitchers had an ERA of 4.66. That ranked 12th in the National League and 26th in the majors. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' take here.

Sox hitter Avisail Garcia walks off the field after breaking his bat following a strikeout in Wednesday's loss to the Royals in Kansas City. - Associated Press

Give the White Sox credit for playing better than expected baseball over their first 26 games of the season, Wednesday night's 6-1 loss to the Royals aside. Just don't expect the Sox to start adding veteran players. They aren't expecting to rebuild and contend at the same time. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.